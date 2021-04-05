Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.