Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.