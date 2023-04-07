Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 de…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degre…