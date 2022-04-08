Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. You …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton ar…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
This evening in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60…