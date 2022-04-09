Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. You …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures t…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chill…