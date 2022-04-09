Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.