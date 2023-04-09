Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.