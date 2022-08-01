 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

