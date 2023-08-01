The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Most l…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …