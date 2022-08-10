The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Morganton, NC
