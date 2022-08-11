Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.