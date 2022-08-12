Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is a 56% chan…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today.…
This evening in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the h…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or ra…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wedn…