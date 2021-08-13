Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. We…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of …
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thurs…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a h…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.