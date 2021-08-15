Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. We…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thurs…
For the drive home in Morganton: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and …