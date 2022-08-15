The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Morganton, NC
