 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert