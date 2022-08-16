Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Morganton, NC
