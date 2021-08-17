 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

