The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thundersto…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. You may want to sta…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
For the drive home in Morganton: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light …
Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area c…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thurs…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…