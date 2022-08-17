The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC
