Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

