Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from TUE 9:01 PM EDT until WED 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

