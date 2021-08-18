Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from TUE 9:01 PM EDT until WED 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Morganton, NC
