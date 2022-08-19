Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Morganton, NC
