Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunders…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are…
For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. W…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the making…
Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 70F. Winds li…