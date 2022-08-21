 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert