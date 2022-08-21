Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.