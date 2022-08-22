Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling f…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds light and…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly c…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degree…
Morganton's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tom…