Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.