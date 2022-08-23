The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Morganton, NC
