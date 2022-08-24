The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Morganton, NC
