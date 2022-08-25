 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

