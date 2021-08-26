 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

