Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.