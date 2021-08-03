Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC
