Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.