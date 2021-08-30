The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it w…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Saturday.…