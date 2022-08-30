The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Kee…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Morga…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. T…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high tempera…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…