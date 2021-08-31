Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Morganton, NC
