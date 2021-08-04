 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert