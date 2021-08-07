 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

