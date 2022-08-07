Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Morganton, NC
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.