The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It shou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We w…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of h…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high tempe…
This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. It should re…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures…