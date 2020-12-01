 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert