Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Local Weather

