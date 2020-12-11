 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 2 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

