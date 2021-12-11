 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert