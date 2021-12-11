Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC
