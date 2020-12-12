 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

