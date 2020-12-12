Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.