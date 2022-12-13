Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
