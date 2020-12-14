Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.