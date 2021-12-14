Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.