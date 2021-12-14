 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

