Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 1 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC
