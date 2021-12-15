 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 1 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert