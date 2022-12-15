Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
