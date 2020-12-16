 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

