Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.