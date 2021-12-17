Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs w…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.