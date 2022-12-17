Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect…
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees to…
This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variabl…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degr…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Morganton residents shou…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The …