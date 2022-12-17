 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

