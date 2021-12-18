 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

